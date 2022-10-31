English
International Shia News Agency

Austria: Vienna to host int’l conference on comparative religious studies

SHAFAQNA-The International Research Conference on Comparative Religious Studies 2022 is planned to be held in the Austrian capital of Vienna on December 29-30.

It aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Comparative Religious Studies.

It also provides a premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of Comparative Religious Studies.

The International Conference on Comparative Religious Studies has teamed up with the Special Journal Issue on Comparative Religious Studies.

Source :IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

