UN urges investigation into gas tanker explosion in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) called for a thorough investigation into the gas tanker explosion that took place on Saturday in eastern Baghdad.

“Our heartfelt condolences to families of those killed by explosion of a tanker near a Baghdad sports field tonight and we wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the statement mentioned.

“Thorough investigation into cause and circumstances of this horrific incident must lead to accountability and prevention,” the statement added.

At least nine people were killed, and more than 13 others were injured on Saturday in an explosion inside a parking lot in eastern Baghdad.

Baghdad Operations Commander, Lieutenant-General Ahmed Salim, explained that the explosion was a result of a technical failure in a gas tanker, and that it was not a terrorist act.