USA: Dearborn Public Schools have hired Fielding International to start 30-year study of district needs

SHAFAQNA- Dearborn Public Schools have hired Fielding International to conduct a long-range study to assess district needs. This decision was approved by the Board of Education at the September meeting this year.

Dearborn Public Schools created a list covering the infrastructure needs in each of the buildings. These included roofs, electrical and security needs, HVAC systems and several others.

Fielding International will generate a 30-year facilities recommendation report based on both the infrastructural and educational needs while simultaneously working to improve and update the district’s Strategic Plan.

Evaluation visits are being conducted at all 37 buildings in the district by Fielding International. Small teams from the company have begun evaluation visits to each of the 37 buildings in the district. Later this fall, community members will be invited to attend town halls to learn more about the process and to offer input on the facility needs and/or to serve on the strategic planning committee. They will also be given the option to serve on the strategic planning committee.

The district has provided a website to help community members stay informed and up to date on all planning measures taken: https://dearbornschools.org/facilities-planning/

Source: The Arab American News

