ESOHR: Saudi courts issued death sentences to 15 political dissidents

SHAFAQNA-The European Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR) Saudi Arabia’s courts have convicted and sentenced more than a dozen political dissidents to death.

ESOHR said in a report that iauthorities have passed capital punishments against 15 more prisoners of conscience, bringing the number of people at the risk of immediate execution to 53, including at least eight minors.

Earlier this month, the Committee for the Defense of Human Rights in the Arabian Peninsula (CDHRAP) warned about massive violations of human rights in Saudi Arabia as officials employ brutal forms of physical and mental torture against imprisoned political dissidents and activists, saying another mass execution could happen in the kingdom anytime soon.

Source : IQNA