SHAFAQNA-The first European Conference for Al-Quds was held in Milan with the participation of political and religious figures from different countries.

A statement was issued at the end of the conference, in which the participants called for Europe’s support for Al-Quds, Al-Filistini Lil-Aalam website reported.

The statement underlined the need for commitment to supporting the rights of the Palestinian people, including the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

Source : IQNA

