Bahrainmirror: What does Bahrain Ruling Family Seek From Pope’s Visit?

SHAFAQNA- The Bahrain ruling family wants to present itself as running a country crowded with dialogues on human tolerance and democracy during Pope’s Visit. Bahrain’s Parliamentary elections will take place only 6 days after His Holiness Pope Francis leaves the country.

Bahrain Ruling Family wants to say that it offers a thriving model of political participation, individual freedom, and coexistence. This model appeals to many Western leaders and covers up the human rights violations the authorities practice against their citizens.

Source: Bahrainmirror