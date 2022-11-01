Abdul Latif Rashid: Iraq is ready to achieve a peaceful political solution in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- “Abdul Latif Rashid”, the President of Iraq emphasized Baghdad’s readiness to search for a political and peaceful solution to the Yemen crisis.

On the sidelines of the Arab League summit in Algeria, Rashid met and talked with “Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi”, the head of the Yemeni Presidential Council.

In this meeting, Al-Alimi expressed hope for the strengthening of fraternal relations and mutual cooperation between the two countries, pointing to the pivotal and progressive role of Iraq in the Arab world.

Expressing Iraq’s position in support of all stability, territorial and safe governance, Abdul Latif Rashid emphasized: “Baghdad is ready to try to achieve a political and peaceful solution for the situation in Yemen, serving the goals of the people of this country in improvement and progress.”

In this meeting, Fuad Mohammed Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Abbas Al-Zamili, a member of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Iraqi Parliament, and Yahya Al-Shoeibi, the director of Al-Alimi’s office, and “Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak” the Minister of Foreign Affairs and “Mohammed Hizam Al-Ashwal”, the Minister of Industry and Trade of Yemen, were present in this meeting.

