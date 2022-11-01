English
International Shia News Agency

World cup 2022: Reforms improved labour’s working and living conditions

0
labour reforms

SHAFAQNA-Qatar has made progress in its labour reforms, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has said in a new report released 19 days before the start of the World Cup.

The report published on Tuesday details progress made since technical cooperation between the United Nations’ labour agency and the Qatari government started in April 2018.

It said reforms have improved the working and living conditions for hundreds of thousands of workers – estimated to form 85 percent of Qatar’s population – though additional efforts are needed to ensure that all workers can benefit.

Source : aljazeera

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

Qatar to display the Prophetic Hadiths during World Cup 2022

asadian

German rights envoy postpones Qatar trip amid World Cup 2022 spat

asadian

Persian Gulf Arab countries stand with Qatar after German World Cup 2022 criticism

asadian

World Cup 2022: Iran opens consular center in Doha

asadian

Qatar summons Germany’s Ambassador over ‘undiplomatic’ World Cup 2022 criticism

asadian

How Qatar is planning to ensure security at World Cup 2022

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.