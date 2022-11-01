World cup 2022: Reforms improved labour’s working and living conditions

SHAFAQNA-Qatar has made progress in its labour reforms, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has said in a new report released 19 days before the start of the World Cup.

The report published on Tuesday details progress made since technical cooperation between the United Nations’ labour agency and the Qatari government started in April 2018.

It said reforms have improved the working and living conditions for hundreds of thousands of workers – estimated to form 85 percent of Qatar’s population – though additional efforts are needed to ensure that all workers can benefit.

