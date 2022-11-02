HRW: Pope Francis should condemn Bahrain rights record

SHAFAQNA-“Pope Francis should condemn Bahrain rights record,call for end to death penalty, release of those unjustly detained,”Human Rights Watch tweeted.

Pope Francis should press Bahrain to end its human rights abuses when he visits the country from November 3 to 6, 2022, nine human rights organizations said today. While in Bahrain, he is scheduled to address the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue, a government-led interfaith forum, meet with religious leaders, and celebrate a public Papal Mass. He is to meet with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and other Bahraini government authorities on November 3.

In light of this landmark trip, he should publicly and privately call on King Hamad and the Bahraini authorities to commute the death sentences for everyone sentenced to death in the country and to impose a moratorium on death sentences and executions.