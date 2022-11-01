USA: More Muslims in Tennessee are voting

SHAFAQNA-There are efforts going on to engage Muslims in the US state of Tennessee about voting and civic involvement by area mosques.US

Tennessee’s Muslim community could benefit from more representation and Tennessee’s lawmakers could benefit from more Muslim support.

“We’re tired of being an ignored community. We feel our issues should be front and center,” said Sabina Mohyuddin, executive director of the American Muslim Advisory Council, or AMAC.

Mosques are counteracting this underrepresentation by hosting candidate forums and participating in a Muslim Vote Day to encourage members to register and vote. Spearheaded by AMAC, the events and social media campaigns aim to show those within and outside the Muslim community how important its vote is.

There are an estimated 70,000-plus Muslims in the state. There are two who are in elected office: Berthena Nabaa-McKinney, Nashville Metro Public Schools board member, and Zulfat Suara, Nashville Metro Council at-large member.

“Seeing Muslims in elected positions, that makes a difference,” Mohyuddin said. “That makes it real.”

But Muslim voter engagement also builds bridges with lawmakers who aren’t Muslim.

