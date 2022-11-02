Arab League Secretary General calls for a faster election of Lebanese President

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary General of the Arab League wanted to speed up the election of the President of Lebanon.

Mr. Jamal Rushdi, the spokesman of the Secretary General of the Arab League, announced: “In this meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the Arab League summit in Algeria, the situation in Lebanon and the recent political developments in this country were discussed.”

Mr. Ahmed Abu al-Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League, stated in this meeting: “The continuation of the absence of president for a long period of time will have negative consequences on Lebanon in the shadow of the country’s current challenges. He emphasized the full support of the Arab League for Lebanon to overcome this critical stage.”

He emphasized the importance of the current government of Lebanon to carry out necessary and desirable reforms, and at the same time, Lebanese politicians should fulfill their responsibilities and consider national interests above any other issue in order to end the political deadlock and prevent the absence of the president that the country cannot bear.”

Meanwhile, Najib Mikati, the Prime Minister of Lebanon’s Affairs, also appreciated the role of the Arab League to accompany Lebanon in various fields and challenges.

Source: Shafaqna Persian