English
International Shia News Agency

Afghanistan: Kabul News TV stops broadcasting

0
Kabul News TV Stops Broadcasting

SHAFAQNA-Kabul News TV, an Afghan channel, has halted operations after around one decade of broadcasting on a national level and beyond.

The Council of Afghanistan Journalists said that many media organizations have stopped operating for several reasons including economic challenges.

“The Kabul News TV channel has collapsed recently. The main reason for its collapse was economic challenges,” said Hafizullah Barakzai, head of the Council of Afghanistan’s Journalists.

However, the news channel will be active on online social media platforms.

Afghanistan’s National Journalists Union said that around 70 percent of journalists become jobless after the fall of the former government.

“A large number of journalists, 70 percent of the journalists, have become jobless and the Afghan media community is facing severe challenges,” said Masror Lutfi, an official of the union.

Source : tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Women activists in Kabul protest against girls’ schools closure

asadian

UNICEF in Afghanistan says teaching program will expand

asadian

Afghanistan: Forced exodus of Hazara Shias of Balkhab while Taliban turns civilian houses into military bases

asadian

OCHA: Afghan Aid Plan has ‘staggering’ $3.14 billion gap

asadian

UN: Countries request lifting of restrictions on Women in Afghanistan

asadian

Afghanistan: Continued Taliban Pressure on Hazara Shias

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.