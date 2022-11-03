Researchers: Two separate regions in brain control reaction to a stressful situation

SHAFAQNA- The researchers, in a recent study, confirmed two separate regions in the brain that control how animals and humans react to a stressful situation. These two regions are linked via a neural circuit. They showed passive and direct response of rats to a threat through experiments.

Researchers manipulated the neural circuit successfully and thus rats overcame a paralyzing response to a danger and alternatively responded to the threat aggressively. It is thought that this circuit can raise resilience against stress. To observe passive response of rats, researchers inactivated stress neural circuit of the rats and found that the rats did not respond to the threat directly. Then, they activated the neural pathway and rats responded actively to the threat. Researchers observed extensive stress-buffering effects when they activated pathway.

Another set of experiments was to subject the rats to chronic variable stress, i.e., the rats were exposed to regular stress for two weeks. Then, they were placed in cages and exposed to the threat. They responded passively, they were reluctant to move, and their stress hormones increased dramatically. It is notable that the researchers had hypothesized this.

Jason Radley, associate professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences and the study’s corresponding author says: the chronic stress test is important because humans encounter chronic stress. Some people carry the stress burdens which can result in physical and mental disorders, but others show no or even little past memory of chronic stress. This is called stress resilience. According to Radley, co-opting some of the brain circuits is possible in the case that researchers can understand the processes in the brain which can regulate resilience.