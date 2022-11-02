English
Turkey deny arresting dozens of Muslim Brotherhood members

SHAFAQNA-Asharq Al-Aswat, claimed in a report that Turkish authorities had arrested the Muslim Brotherhood members due to their preparations to launch a new channel on the messaging app, Telegram, to “incite protests, acts of violence and chaos in Egypt”.

Turkey officials deny arresting dozens of Muslim Brotherhood members.

The unrest was reportedly meant to take place on 11 November, during the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference – Cop27 – which is set to take place in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh. The supposedly detained members were also said to be put on a deportation list.

