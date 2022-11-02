Egypt: poor face more hardship after pound devaluation

SHAFAQNA-Egypt’s sharp devaluation of the pound last week has left millions of impoverished citizens wondering how to make ends meet as prices of basic commodities continue to soar.

As Egypt gears up for hosting the Cop27 UN conference on climate change in Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday, spending billions on logistical preparations, Mohamed Belal, 41, a railway worker who lives in an impoverished home on Warraq Island, Giza, is counting how his salary won’t be enough to cover his and his family’s expenses till the end of the year.

‘The situation is rough. How can I feed two kids and their mother and myself with such a salary?’

Source : middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com