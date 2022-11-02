English
International Shia News Agency

US senator calls for probe of Saudi Arabia’s stake in Twitter

SHAFAQNA-US Senator Chris Murphy raised concerns about the “potential influence” the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would have on Twitter’s operations after the Saudis and Qatar contributed financing to help Elon Musk complete his purchase of the social media company.

“We should be concerned that the Saudis, who have a clear interest in repressing political speech and impacting U.S. politics, are now the second-largest owner of a major social media platform,” Murphy said in a tweet Monday on the social media platform.“There is a clear national security issue at stake and Cfius should do a review.”

Source : bloomberg

www.shafaqna.com

 

