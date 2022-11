SHAFAQNA- Apple to set up Middle East distribution in Riyadh hub that aims to lure multinationals from UAE.

Saudi Arabia has unveiled its first integrated economic zone as it seeks to position itself as the region’s leading logistics hub and attract foreign investment, officials said.

Apple has agreed to set up its Middle East distribution hub in the 3mn-square-metre economic zone in Riyadh.

Source: ft

www.shafaqna.com