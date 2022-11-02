English
Occupied West Bank: Almost 1200 attacks against Palestinians in October

SHAFAQNA- Almost 1,200 attacks were carried out against Palestinians by Israeli forces and Israeli settlers across the occupied West Bank in October. Most of the attacks took place in Hebron, followed by Nablus and then Ramallah. The nature of the attacks included violent land grabs, arrest campaigns, damage to agricultural land and city closures resulting in bodily harm.

“The number of attacks carried out by Israeli settlers reached a record number last month, with 254 attacks,” said Muayyad Shaaban, the head of the local anti-settlement organisation. He added that the occupation authorities issued twelve orders linked to Palestinian-owned structures, ranging from demolition, orders to stop building work and evacuation notices to Palestinian families in Qalqiliya and Tubas.

Source: middleeastmonitor

