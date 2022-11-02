Dohanews: Arab League is a shadow of a decades old united mission

SHAFAQNA-Leaders from the Arab League are meeting again for the first time since 2019, this time in Algeria following a period in which the region has faced major changes.

Some of the said developments actively involved the Persian Gulf nations, most notably the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) reconciliation in 2021 under the Al-Ula Declaration.

The historic accord ended a four-year rift that divided the region, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed their ties with Qatar.

“The Arab League today is but a shadow of itself when it was first established as a collection for common Arab action,” Dr. Imad Harb, Director of Research and Analysis at the Arab Center Washington DC, told Doha News.

Since its inception in 1945, the bloc was built on a common mission for the Arab world. Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Said who proposed its establishment had a vision of a united Arab bloc.

