Canada: Yellowknife’s new Islamic center could open by next summer

SHAFAQNA-Yellowknife’s new Islamic centre in northern Canada could open its doors to the Muslim community as soon as next summer.

Crews are working to finish the structure of the new building, officially called the Islamic Centre of Yellowknife, in the next few weeks so work on the interior can begin.

The two-storey, 7,500-square-foot centre will include large worship spaces, a youth hall, a library and space for an Islamic school.

Mike Singh, the chair of Canada’s chapter of the Islamic Society of North America, said right now, work is being done to prepare the structure for winter.

“Construction season is really short in Yellowknife, so we were really rushing to get the building envelope completed before winter kicks in,” he said.

