International Shia News Agency

Accra Mosque to host Islamic prayer service for Ghana team ahead of World Cup 2022

Accra Mosque

SHAFAQNA-An Islamic prayer service has been arranged by the Ghana Football Association for the country’s national team,ahead of the 2022 World Cup.It will be held on Friday, November 4 at the national mosque in Accra.

The service will be led by the Chief Imam of Ghana Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, with leaders of the GFA in attendance.

The GFA wrote: “As part of activities lined up ahead of the Black Stars participation in the FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar, the Ghana Football Association will visit the central mosque in Accra to observe Jummah Prayers.

“This special prayer will be led by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Friday, November 4th 2022.

“Executive council Members, Technical and management team of the Black stars, the staff of the FA, various supporters groups and the general public are all invited.”

Source : IQNA

