Jeremy Corbyn: Islamophobia comes from rhetoric that dehumanises Muslim communities

SHAFAQNA-” Islamophobia comes from rhetoric that dehumanises Muslim communities, policies that scapegoat minorities for a failing economic system, and party structures that tolerate discrimination. this Islamophobia Awareness Month is a time for change — and that starts at the top ,”Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader tweeted.

Islamophobia Awareness Month has reached a decade of alerting people to prejudice against Muslims, and is calling for reform across policy and practice.

According to police statistics, Muslims – and those who are perceived as Muslim – face the highest amount of religious hate in England and Wales.

