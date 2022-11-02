English
Canada:Muslims celebrate Nova Scotia’s recognition of October as Islamic Heritage Month

0
Islamic Heritage Month

SHAFAQNA- Muslim community celebrated Nova Scotia ’s recognition of the month of October as an Islamic Heritage Month.

The decision, approved only last week, was regarded as a step forward, showing younger generations they are part of the society.

“To show next generations that they belong here and that they are a part of this society, and also to highlight the contributions of the Muslim community,” MLA Ali Duale told CTV News.

Source: aboutislam.net

www.shafaqna.com

 

