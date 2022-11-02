Canada:Muslims celebrate Nova Scotia’s recognition of October as Islamic Heritage Month

SHAFAQNA- Muslim community celebrated Nova Scotia ’s recognition of the month of October as an Islamic Heritage Month.

The decision, approved only last week, was regarded as a step forward, showing younger generations they are part of the society.

“To show next generations that they belong here and that they are a part of this society, and also to highlight the contributions of the Muslim community,” MLA Ali Duale told CTV News.

Canada annually celebrates Islamic History Month in the whole month of October, and the focus this year is on sharing the culinary contributions of Muslims to health, wellness, social peace, and societal harmony. Celebrating Islamic History Month in Canada (IHMC) annually aims to celebrate and share with fellow Canadians the rich Muslim heritage and contributions to society.

Source: aboutislam.net

www.shafaqna.com