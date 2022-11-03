Dohanews: Key Points From Arab League Summit in Algeria

SHAFAQNA- Leaders from the Arab League met in Algeria for the first time in three years to discuss issues concerning the region. Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani was the only leader from the Persian Gulf to attend the regional summit. UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also in attendance as a guest of honour.

Described as ‘the summit of unification’ by Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the high-profile summit coincided with the anniversary of the Algerian War of Independence against French colonialism.

The Algerian leader called on the UN to grant Palestine a full membership at the intergovernmental organisation, echoing previous demands by the Arab League.

The latest Arab summit is the first to take place since the signing of the USA’s-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020 between Israel and various regional states. Leading up to the summit, Algeria has attempted to reinstate the Syria membership to the Arab League following its suspension in 2011.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, the Algerian president highlighted the crisis triggered by the latest geopolitical tensions. The Arab League’s Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called for a strategy to address the food crisis.

Source: dohanews