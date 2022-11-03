English
OIC condemns ‘incitement campaign’ against Qatar for hosting World Cup 2022

OIC condemns 'incitement campaign'

SHAFAQNA- The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned an “incitement campaign” targeting Qatar for its hosting of World Cup 2022.

The OIC stands by Qatar as the first member state in the Muslim world to host such a tournament, said Secretary-General Hissein Ibrahim Taha on Tuesday (01 Nov 2022). “This carries human and universal significance and seeks to spread the spirit of solidarity and interconnection among countries of the world.”

The OIC statement came in the wake of remarks by the German interior minister regarding Qatar’s hosting of the tournament. In an interview with the ARD network aired last Thursday, Nancy Faeser cast doubt on whether Doha should host the FIFA World Cup. “There are criteria that must be adhered to, and it would be better that tournaments are not awarded to such states,” she said.

Source: middleeastmonitor

