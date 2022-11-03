Theological Foundations of Zaydi School to be discussed on Nov 9

SHAFAQNA- “Theological Foundations of the Zaydi School” will be discussed by Yahya Alshamy, PhD student at George Mason University, on Wednesday 09 November 2022. The discussion holds as a part of the Project on Shia Islam and Global Affair at Harvard Divinity School.

Zaydis are estimated to make up some 40-45% of the Yemeni population and approximately 5-6% of Shias in the world. Despite being a significant minority among Shias, the Zaydi school remains both an understudied and commonly misunderstood school among laymen and scholars.

The purpose of the presentation is to bring light to the five foundations of Zaydi theology shared by all Zaydi Imams and explain them in a concise and clear manner. In order to do that with the historical context in consideration, the presentation will analyze the relationship between Zaydi and Mutazila theology and the ways in which they co-evolved.

Additionally, the presentation will bring light to the Zaydi positions on contentious matters like the succession of Abu Bakr, the sources of Zaydi Fiqh, the different branches of the Zaydi school, the conditions of political leadership, and the meaning of Imamate. The online session starts at 4 pm EST via Zoom.

Speaker: Yahya Alshamy, PhD Student, George Mason University

Register here: bit.ly/zaydi-theology

Learn more: bit.ly/zaydi-theology1

