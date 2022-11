Question: What is the ruling for the prayers and fasting of a proxy who has Qadha prayers and fasts himself/herself. Can he be hired for performing another person’s missed prayers and fasts?

Answer: It is permissible.

Question: If two persons are hired for performing the qaḍā prayers of a dead person, then can they begin simultaneously, or one should wait until the other finishes his share of the prayers?

Answer: They can perform the prayers simultaneously.