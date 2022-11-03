English
BIRD urges Pope to speak out on rights abuses in Bahrain

SHAFAQNA-The London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) and other human rights groups have urged the Pope to speak out on what they say are rights abuses, including the imprisonment of pro-democracy dissidents.

Families of death row inmates in Bahrain have appealed to the pope to speak out against capital punishment and defend political prisoners during his trip.

Bahrain has said the interfaith forum it is hosting during the pope’s visit aims to “further cement the values of peace and tolerance,” including dialogue to promote coexistence.

Source : reuters

