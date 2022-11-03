Bahrain Forum for Interfaith Dialogue kicks off

SHAFAQNA-The two-day Bahrain Forum for Dialogue kicked off Under the slogan of “East and West for Human Coexistence.”

Egypt’s Grand Imam and Sheikh of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Pope Francis of the Catholic Church, as well as a number of symbols, leaders and representatives of religions and cultures from all over the world are participating in the forum.

This global forum is organized by the Council of Muslim Elders, the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence, Al-Azhar Sheikhdom said in a statement.

Source : egypttoday