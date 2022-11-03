English
International Shia News Agency

Bahrain Forum for Interfaith Dialogue kicks off

0
Bahrain Forum for Interfaith Dialogue

SHAFAQNA-The two-day Bahrain Forum for Dialogue kicked off Under the slogan of “East and West for Human Coexistence.”

Egypt’s Grand Imam and Sheikh of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Pope Francis of the Catholic Church, as well as a number of symbols, leaders and representatives of religions and cultures from all over the world are participating in the forum.

This global forum is organized by the Council of Muslim Elders, the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence, Al-Azhar Sheikhdom said in a statement.

Source : egypttoday

Related posts

BIRD urges Pope to speak out on rights abuses in Bahrain

asadian

HRW: Pope Francis should condemn Bahrain rights record

asadian

Bahrainmirror: What does Bahrain Ruling Family Seek From Pope’s Visit?

asadian

HRW: Political Isolation Laws in Bahrain ban opposition from politics

asadian

Bahrain: Torture victims file legal complaint against Formula One

asadian

Displaced Bahrainis Letter To Pope Francis

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.