Pope urges Bahrain to respect human rights

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis has spoken out in favor of worker’s rights, greater religious freedom and an end to the death penalty in Bahrain.

Speaking before King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, the 85-year-old pope insisted on respect for human rights in a country that has been harshly criticized by NGOs for the way it treats its Shia majority.

Pope Francis never explicitly mentioned the two currents of the Muslim world, but he cited the Bahraini constitution and urged authorities to promote “equal dignity and equal opportunities… for each group and for every individual”.

Source: international.la