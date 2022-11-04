English
International Shia News Agency

Pope urges Bahrain to respect human rights

0
Pope urges Bahrain

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis has spoken out in favor of worker’s rights, greater religious freedom and an end to the death penalty in Bahrain.

Speaking before King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, the 85-year-old pope insisted on respect for human rights in a country that has been harshly criticized by NGOs for the way it treats its Shia majority.

Pope Francis never explicitly mentioned the two currents of the Muslim world, but he cited the Bahraini constitution and urged authorities to promote “equal dignity and equal opportunities… for each group and for every individual”.

Source: international.la

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

Bahrain: Activists urge Pope to meet with prisoners and their families

asadian

Bahrain: Forum for Interfaith Dialogue kicks off

asadian

BIRD urges Pope to speak out on rights abuses in Bahrain

asadian

HRW: Pope Francis should condemn Bahrain rights record

asadian

Bahrainmirror: What does Bahrain Ruling Family Seek From Pope’s Visit?

asadian

HRW: Political Isolation Laws in Bahrain ban opposition from politics

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.