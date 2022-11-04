Pope Francis calls for respect for human rights

SHAFAQNA- After arriving in Bahrain, Pope Francis called for respect for human rights and religious freedom and for the improvement of the living conditions of millions of workers in the Persian Gulf region.

In a meeting with Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of Bahrain and high-ranking officials of this country, the Pope spoke about the tolerance and freedom stipulated in the Bahraini Constitution.

He said: “These are commitments that must be implemented continuously so that religious freedom is complete and not only limited to freedom of worship, and all groups and individuals should be recognized with dignity and equal opportunities without discrimination and violation of basic human rights.”

Pope added: “I think first of all about the right to life, because it should always be taken into account, even when sanctions are imposed on some, these people’s lives should not be destroyed.”

He also wanted to guarantee safe and decent conditions for people in every region and place.

The Bahrain World Dialogue Forum is being held with the participation of Pope Francis and Ahmed Al Tayeb, Sheikh Al-Azhar and a number of leaders and representatives of religions from around the world.

