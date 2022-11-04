English
Islamophobia in Europe never-ending

Islamophobia in Europe

SHAFAQNA-Europe needs to understand that hatred toward Muslims will only serve to disrupt peace in the continent.

The majority of the people there have ended up unemployed due to the misperceptions and prejudgments about European Muslims, who are considered a “threat” to European societies and their domestic security because of an increase in radical activities and attacks by a fringe minority. Most Muslims are living in and advocating peace but the fact that these attacks are perpetrated by so-called “Muslims” is the lifeline for Islamophobia, plus, it is also evident that non-Muslims carried out terrorist attacks in Europe.

 

Source : IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

