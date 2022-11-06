Study finds link between genetically-predicted BMI and discrimination with declining life satisfaction

SHAFAQNA- The results of a study by researchers at McGill University show the link between genetically-predicted BMI and discrimination with declining life satisfaction among older adults.

According to a study that was published in Adaptive Human Behavior and Psychology, a link was found between higher trait-BMI with worse discrimination and declining life satisfaction among older adults.

Obesity is one of the factors that is led to discrimination among people since childhood. Evidence indicates that weight discrimination leads to more social and economic costs.

Body mass index (BMI) is a measure of body size that is calculated based on height and weight of people. Higher BMI has constantly been linked to worse discrimination particularly among women. There is difference between state-BMI and trait-BMI in biological models. State-BMI can shift with lifestyle changes, but trait-BMI is caused by biological factors. Thus, trait-BMI appears to be resistant to change because of its genetic roots.

Das, an associate professor at McGill University carried out a population study to investigate whether or not older adults with higher trait-BMI would report more frequent daily discrimination and lower life satisfaction. Data analysis showed that higher trait-BMI was linked to higher daily discrimination. Moreover, evidence demonstrated that higher trait-BMI was related to worse life satisfaction over time.

The link between trait-BMI and discrimination was not moderated by gender.

Das says: “The link between trait-BMI and declining life satisfaction is of importance, because preventive health methods stress lifestyle changes as a strategy to confront obesity. If trait-BMI is a stable trait, these types of interventions may not be effective”.