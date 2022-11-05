Which countries will have highest average economic growth in 2023?

SHAFAQNA- The World Economic Outlook reveals that Iraq economic growth that is 9 percent in 2022 will decrease to 4 percent next year.

The World Economic Outlook indicates that Iraq economic growth will decrease to 4 percent in 2023. This is while it has been 9 percent in 2022 and 10.4 percent in 2021. But this global institution has forecasted that Iraq economic growth will be increased to 5.2 percent in 2027.

Based on this report, among Arab countries in 2023, Libya will have the highest economic growth with 17.9 percent and then Djibouti with 5 percent, Mauritania with 4.8 percent, Egypt with 4.4 percent, United Arab Emirates with 4.2 percent, Oman with 4.1 percent, Iraq with 4 percent and Saudi Arabia with 3.7 percent.

At the global level, too, IMF has forecasted that Guinea in West Africa with 25.2 percent and then Libya will have the highest economic growth in 2023.