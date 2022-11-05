Rescue forces dispatched to control massive fire in Najaf Ashraf+ Video

SHAFAQNA- Following a fire in a commercial zone in Najaf Ashraf, the Director General of the Iraqi Fire Department announced the dispatch of rescue forces from neighboring provinces to help control the fire.

Brigadier General Kazem Salman, the Director General of the Iraqi Fire Department, announced that he had personally left for Najaf Ashraf from Baghdad, and the necessary orders had been issued to send rescue forces from Karbala, Babylon, and Al Muthani provinces to control the terrible fire.

The official statement of the Iraqi fire brigade added that 15 fire teams were sent to control the fire in the area known as the Blue City of Najaf and emphasized that the fire area is ​​more than 3,000 square meters, which is entirely made of combustible building materials.

In this statement, it is stated that no casualties have been recorded in this incident so far.

Source: Middle East