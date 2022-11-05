English
UNHCR: NGO arrests in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- “NGO arrests in Afghanistan,” Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Jeremy Laurence said.

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that We have received deeply worrying reports that Thursday afternoon in Kabul, a number of de facto security officials disrupted a press conference by a women’s civil society organisation, arresting one woman, Zarifa Yaqobi, and four of her male colleagues.

Jeremy Laurence said that sources report that police officers detained the remaining female participants in the press conference room for about an hour. They reportedly conducted body searches and examined the women’s phones, before releasing them.

Source: ohchr.org

