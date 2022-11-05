In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Title: Comprehensive test and the role of Imam Hussain (AS) in it (1)

What is a comprehensive test?

We must have heard that before the reappearance of Imam Az-Zaman (AJ), God afflicts the creatures with great temptations and difficult situations. But what are these temptations and why should they happen?

Do these scenes happen suddenly and people are surprised?! Or before that, God tells examples and the necessary lesson of these scenes for the people?

If we look at these from the perspective of growth, God has certainly a purpose for setting up these scenes, and that is “human growth”, and God must have shown and warned people throughout history about the kinds of lessons that are necessary to pass these situations. Surely, the aim in setting up these scenes is not to kill and destroy people. Therefore, with this perspective and with trust in God Almighty, we must look at history again and find these lessons.

In this regard, when we refer to the Holy Quran and Hadiths, we realize that “a collection of lessons” is required for human being, not one lesson! And after more investigation, we come to the conclusion that one day God will ask man for all these lessons, and that is the “Akhar-al-Zaman (end of time)”, which is the time of the reappearance of Imam Zaman (AJ), when the comprehensive divine test will be held.

The comprehensive test begins, and all humans must learn every lesson that God has given to humans during the history of mankind, and they must take the comprehensive exam and pass it, otherwise they will suffer divine punishment in difficult scenes.

Comprehensive test start time:

The beginning of this test or comprehensive test has signs and it starts with “showing”. With the heavenly yell, with the rising of the sun from the west and some other great indications.

Comprehensive exam courses:

Some of the comprehensive test courses are the following attributes:

Determination towards Ahlul-Bayt (AS), how to face Satan, following guidance, purity in religiousness, the test of perfect religion and the test of religion that pleases God, which will be explained in the next sections.