International Shia News Agency

Al-Wefaq consider Pope’s demands national document for tolerance and pluralism

SHAFAQNA-Al-Wefaq, announced its support for “what was mentioned in Pope Francis speech on Bahrain’s need for the practical implementation of the set of rules and foundations related to freedoms, cessation of discrimination and respect for human rights.”

Al-Wefaq noted in a statement “We appreciate what his Holiness Pope Francis stated, as he spoke out on the need to promote equal rights and ensure respect and attention to all those who feel on the margins of society as prisoners, demanding the abolition of death penalty and the guarantee of basic human rights for all citizens.”

Source : bahrainmirror

