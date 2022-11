Israel ‘trying to escape criminal responsibility’ over Abu Akleh’s killing

SHAFAQNA-Israel failure to admit its role in killing Al Jazeera Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is “an attempt to escape criminal responsibility,” Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Al-Khater said on Friday.

“Israeli occupation forces’ failure to explicitly acknowledge its crime is an attempt to escape criminal responsibility. We call for an independent international investigation and accountability for those responsible,” Al-Khater told a high-level conference in Austria.

Source : dohanews