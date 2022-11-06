[Photos] Italian delegation visits Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine to encourage dialogue between religions

SHAFAQNA- A delegation from the city of Assisi, Italy, visited the Holy Shrine, to support communication and spread dialogue and cooperation between religions.

The delegation was headed by Father Jalal Yaoko, who said in a statement to the IMC, “This visit expresses coexistence with all nations, sects and religions, and it embodies our desire to build bridges of peace and love, because these holy places in Karbala bring together people of all sects and religions and they are not limited to Muslims.”

Source: imhussain