What will happen to each stadium after World Cup 2022?

SHAFAQNA-Several stadiums were left empty, with no long-term use after the last three World Cups in South Africa, Brazil, and Russia. However, Qatar plans to break the pattern of ‘white elephants’ this time around.

Seven of the eight world-class stadiums for the upcoming tournament were built from scratch in Qatar, while the other was heavily renovated.

Secretary General of the World Cup organising body, Hassan Al Thawadi, previously said every stadium complied with sustainability standards to ensure use afterwards.

Source : dohanews