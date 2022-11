SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis warned the world is on the edge of a “delicate precipice” and buffeted by “winds of war” as he held inter-faith talks with Sheikh of al-Azhar in Bahrain.”A few potentates are caught up in a resolute struggle for partisan interests, reviving obsolete rhetoric, redesigning spheres of influence and opposing blocs,” Pope added.

He told that dialogue was “the oxygen of peaceful coexistence”.

Source : al-monitor