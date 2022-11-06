English
Jordan: Woman using virtual reality to educate people about Islam

SHAFAQNA-A Jordanian filmmaker and producer is fighting stereotypes about Muslims with the help of virtual reality films on Islamic history.

“We’ve been producers and filmmakers for over 10 years but we never thought that we will go into entertainment until we were in Disney,” Samah Safi Bayazid told Anadolu Agency.

Bayazid is co-owner of LightArt Media Productions and Light Art VR, a company she describes as “for Islamic entertaining virtual reality experiences.”

The idea for VR films about Islamic culture came when she and her husband were visiting the theme park. “We were having so much fun,” she said.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

