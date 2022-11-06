English
International Shia News Agency

Sheikh Zakzaky: Biggest thing is to emulate Sayyidah Zahra (SA) teachings

0
Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky

SHAFAQNA-Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky said that the biggest thing one could do to show their love and adoration for Sayyidah Zahra (AS) is to emulate her teachings, which are the teachings of her children who knew her the most,”Sayyid Zakzaky Office tweeted.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky said that the biggest thing one could do to show their love and adoration for Sayyidah Zahra (AS) is to emulate her teachings, which are the teachings of her children who knew her the most.

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky: Majority of Nigerians in favor of Islamic system

Related posts

Nigeria: Hundreds of Sheikh Zakzaky’s followers in Kano condemn Palestinian Journalist’s martyrdom [photos]

asadian

Photos: Protest in Zaria over Nigerian regime’s refusal to release Sheikh Zakzaky’s passport

asadian

Nigeria: Protest to give back Sheikh Zakzaky’s passport held in Kano [photos]

asadian

Islamic Movement in Nigeria: Buhari refuses to release Sheikh Zakzaky’s passport

asadian

Nigeria: Hundreds protest in Katsina to urge Buhari to give back Sheikh Zakzaky’s passport [photos]

asadian

Nigeria: Sheikh Zakzaky distributes foodstuffs to needy for Ramadhan 2022 [photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.