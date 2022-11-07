Iraqi Ministry of Education: lack of schools is biggest challenge we face

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Education stated that the biggest challenge facing the country’s education system is the lack of schools due to the annual increase in the number of students.

“Haider Farooq”, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, stated in a press interview: “The biggest challenge facing the country lies in the lack of schools, and the lack of approval of the country’s budget for the past two years had a negative impact on the implementation of educational projects, especially the construction of new schools.”

Farooq emphasized: “To eliminate the double-shift and three-shift schools, we still need to build schools so that all schools become one-shift and each subject has enough time for teaching and the density of classes decreases.”

He said: “This year, the Ministry of Education opened 400 schools at the same time as the official start of the academic year, but due to the high density of students, they are used in two shifts, morning and afternoon.”

Farooq stated that the decision to suspend the closure on Saturday will include the two-shifts schools, and said: “According to the Education Commission in the Iraqi Parliament, we need to build 15 to 20 thousand schools to eliminate two-shifts and three-shifts schools.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian