SHAFAQNA-Arbaeen pilgrims from 16 countries gift handwritten Quran to Holy Shrine ofAl-Abbas (AS).

The pilgrims had each handwritten a part of the Quran during the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage in September, according to Al-Kafeel website.

The Quran Sciences Institute of Imam Ali Holy Shrine had organized the initiative during the pilgrimage with the aim of promoting the Quranic culture, Mushtaq Al-Ali, head of the institute said.

Source: imhussain