SHAFAQNA-The secretary of Bahrain’s Muslim Scholars Council said that the problem in the Persian Gulf country is political and originates from the Al Khalifa regime’s religious discrimination.

Seyyed Majid al-Mashaal made the remark in reaction to a call the sheikh of Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center for dialogue between Shia and Sunni Muslims in Bahrain.

“We have no objection to dialogue between schools of thought and welcome it, too,” al-Mashaal said in a post on Twitter.

Source: IQNA