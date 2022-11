SHAFAQNA- Ahead of November 8 mid-term elections in the USA, an Indian-American Republican candidate has apologised for a tweet targeting the Muslim community.

“I deleted a tweet that appeared several months ago forwarded by someone to me! I believe some of the Muslim groups were unhappy about the content & comparison made therein. I u/s the joke didn’t go down well. I confirm the intent was never to hurt anyone,” Jha said in a tweet last week.

Source: muslimmirror