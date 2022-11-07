UK: Over £1,300 raised to repair vandalized Mosque at Sparrowhill

SHAFAQNA- A GoFundMe page has raised more than £1,300 to repair vandalized Mosque in Sparkhill, Birmingham, on Friday.

Vandals smashed three windows at the Sparkhill mosque in Birmingham last Friday morning. Midwest police continue to question a 40-year-old man, but said the motive remains unclear as the investigation continues.

It scared worshipers at the Paigham-E-Islam Trust mosque. Horrifying footage of a man attacking the mosque with stones, including being fired from a catapult, has appeared online.

Faiq Rehman, who launched the GoFundMe, wrote: It is now our duty as a community to show our support back to the mosque and help pay towards the vandalized windows,” adding that funds donated “will be given to Public. mosque personally by myself, Faiq Rehman, and it will be filmed so that everyone can see their donations being given out”.

The public can also make donations for repairs through the mosque’s website by selecting the window appeal on the drop-down option for the donation section.

