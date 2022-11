SHAFAQNA- 127th session of weekly webinar on Quranic lifestyle with topic ” Commentary on Dua Makarim Akhlaq by Imam Sajjad (AS) ” Part 7 ” Seeking Allah’s (SWT) Grace on intention, Certainty and purification of soul”, presented by Dr. Mohammad Sobhanie and released at Thursday 3rd November 2022 in Islamic Center of England.

Part of Seris:

weekly webinar on Quranic lifestyle

www.shafaqna.com